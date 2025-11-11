Wandering Sword Launches for PS5 on May 28, 2026, for Switch 2 and Switch in 2026 - News

Publishers Clouded Leopard Entertainment and Spiral Up Games, and developer The Swordman Studio announced the Wuxia RPG will launch for the PlayStation 5 on May 28, 2026, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch later in 2026.

Read details on the game below:

The story begins with a young swordsman gravely injured after being caught in a violent conflict. Having narrowly escaped death, you embark on a journey to master the martial arts and fulfill your destiny as a true hero in a vast, living wuxia world.

An Epic Story with 20 Endings

Your choices will dramatically alter the course of the story, which branches into 20 different endings. Dozens of side quests add further depth and replayability.

Dual Battle Modes

Battle strategically or act in real time—switch freely between turn-based command combat and real- time action on a tactical, tile-based battlefield. Master a variety of weapons and martial arts schools to become a true kung fu master!

Beautiful Pixel Art

Experience the breathtaking depiction of ancient China, brought to life through stunning, hand-crafted pixel art rarely seen in modern gaming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

