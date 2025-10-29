Remedy Interim CEO: 'We Aren’t Satisfied With Our Recent Financial Performance' - News

Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 recorded an operating loss of €16.4 million, which is down from an operating profit of €2.4 million during the same period in 2024.

These results were hinted at as last week it was announced CEO Tero Virtala had stepped down and Markus Maki will serve as interim CEO as the company searches for a new CEO.

Maki in the earnings report says for the company to return to profitability is to deliver more hit games and avoid games that underperform like FBC: Firebreak.

As of October 22, I stepped into the role of CEO to raise the bar and the sense of urgency across the organization, and to drive stronger results," said Maki. "Remedy’s strategy remains unchanged, supported by a solid foundation to build on.

"My immediate focus is on ensuring our commercial performance alongside successful development projects. This requires improved coordination within the studio combined with a focus on gamers and market demands. The gaming business is still a hit-driven business, and our return to profitability can best be achieved by delivering great, distinctive and commercially successful video games that players love."

He added, "Despite challenges with FBC: Firebreak, our other in-development projects are progressing according to plan.

"Majority of our effort goes into working with our established franchises – Control and Alan Wake – which we continue to invest in and expand into other media as part of our long-term strategy. In addition, we’re focused on the Max Payne 1&2 remake with Rockstar Games. While carefully balancing our product risk, we also need to retain the ability to create new experiences for our audiences, as we have for the past 30 years.

"We aren’t satisfied with our recent financial performance, but we remain confident in our ability to create great video games that resonate with players and which are commercially successful, leading us back to profitability."

