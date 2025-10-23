Back to the Dawn Launches March 5, 2026 for Switch 2 and Switch - News

Publishers Clouded Leopard Entertainment and Spiral Up Games, and developer Metal Head Games announced the prison break thriller RPG, Back to the Dawn, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on March 5, 2026. It will also release for the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2026.

Back to the Dawn is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

In this prison-escape-themed RPG, crime, conspiracy, and hidden traps intertwine, while the relationships between characters grow increasingly complex. Step into the role of an animal inmate, survive the harsh realities of prison life, explore, grow, and plan your escape.

Stay sharp—fight to prove your innocence, uncover the schemes lurking behind rival factions, and battle not just for your own freedom, but for the future of the city itself.

Meet a cast of unforgettable characters and experience an epic story in Back to the Dawn.

A Hardboiled Story Straight Out of the Movies

In a city of animals torn apart by corruption, play as a wrongfully convicted journalist or an undercover investigator forced into a brutal prison system. With allies working from the outside, gather evidence, follow every lead without leaving a trace, and fight to save yourself—and the city.

A Fully-Fledged RPG Packed with Content

Choose between two protagonists, each with a main story exceeding 20 hours of playtime. Encounter three powerful gangs, 47 uniquely crafted inmates, dozens of memorable NPCs, and take on over 100 intricately designed quests. With multiple escape routes, richly branching endings, and a script of over one million characters, this is a one-of-a-kind RPG experience.

Uncover the Prison’s Hidden Conspiracies

Though the prison appears orderly, dark secrets lurk beneath. A suspicious figure loiters in the shadows, strange noises echo from the kitchen’s back door, and a locked door at the end of a corridor has never been opened.

Gather scattered clues, trade information, and sneak out during lights-out to uncover the secrets and conspiracies festering within the prison—before time runs out.

A Deeply Immersive Virtual Experience

Blend seamlessly into prison life, follow the rules when you must, and make your mark when opportunity calls. Explore unfamiliar environments and take on a wide range of challenges.

Will you spend your days as a model prisoner in peace, or cause chaos as a notorious troublemaker? The choice is yours.

A Colorful Cast

Meet a colorful cast of inmates in your prison, each with an interesting story to tell. You can either make them your friends or fight, bully and rob them into submission. Will you be part of a gang or a cunning lone wolf? Pick a side!

Open Character Growth System

Are you a tough guy who lets his fists do the talking, a thief who hides in the shadows, or perhaps a smooth talker who manipulates the scene? Develop your skills, craft tools to suit your style, and climb your way from “new fish” to “top dog.”

Plan Your Prison Escape

In a place built to break you, your sharpest weapon is your creativity and cunning. Every inch of Boulderton Prison might hold the key to your escape, from your prison cell to the infirmary, to the sewers and even the rooftops. Can you break free?

