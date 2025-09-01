BrokenLore: DARK DAWN Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Serafini Productions has announced first-person psychological horror game, BrokenLore: DARK DAW, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Face the horrors of abduction and the terror within your own mind.

From the BrokenLore saga comes DARK DAWN, a first-person survival horror where reality fractures into paranoia, despair, and nightmarish visions.

You play as a kidnapping victim forced to confront crimes like human trafficking, organ harvesting, and the hidden horrors of the dark web. But surviving your captors is only the beginning. Your own fragile mind may prove to be the deadliest enemy of all.

Time is Against You

Your biological clock dictates when events unfold. Rest too long and death may come in your sleep. Act too soon and you risk being unprepared. Every decision carries weight.

Survive by Creating

Scavenge and craft tools to improve your chances of survival. Every resource matters, and every mistake could be fatal.

The Mind is a Prison

Potent sedatives drag you into hallucinations that twist the familiar into the grotesque. One moment you are in a toy store filled with stuffed animals, the next in a savannah stalked by predators. Escaping your own mind will be one of your greatest challenges.

Despair Consumes You

Neglect your mental health and panic will take control. Dark entities will hunt you relentlessly, feeding on your despair until nothing remains.

A BrokenLore Experience

DARK DAWN pushes horror into forbidden territory. There are no safe places, no stable ground, only choices, lies, and the creeping dread that every path may lead to your doom.

