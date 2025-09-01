Fling to the Finish Launches September 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer SplitSide Games announced the cooperative racing game, Fling to the Finish, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 4.

It will be priced at $19.99, however, pre-orders will be discounted by 25 percent to $14.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Fling to the Finish, teams of two players race through colorful, chaotic obstacle courses while tethered by a stretchy elastic rope.

When you and your friends first pick up the game your rope will get tangled in practically everything you pass. But as you quickly improve your communication skills you’ll learn that the rope is your biggest asset.

Experienced players can use the rope to swing around perilous obstacles, and fling their partner up ledges before they fall to their doom. When partners master using their rope, they’re capable of acrobatic feats unachievable in any other platformer!

Teams can show off their skills by competing in online or local races with a bunch of other players!

Ways to Play

Play solo or online. Be tethered together in local or online cooperative play. Race your friends in local split-screen. Enjoy the chaos of Fling to the Finish in a way that fits you.

Courses!

Every course in Fling to the Finish has a unique theme and style. Race through floating parks, giant casinos, and even worm filled asteroid fields to reach the finish line! We designed every obstacle to force you to use the rope in a new way, so every second is filled with new surprises and memorable moments. The race track even evolves to challenge you as you play, so every race is a nail biter. You’ll never know what weird obstacle you’ll find next.

Attacks!

Opponents battle back with hails of plungers, sinking weights, and evil lasers if they fall behind. Our items keep the races interesting, and help even the score if one player has more experience than another.

Share a Controller

Because you’re literally attached to your partner, Fling to the Finish is a truly cooperative experience. If you want, you can even play through Fling to the Finish by sharing a controller with your partner. This control scheme is great for local cooperative play, and adds an extra dimension to the game. While you push and pull each other in game, try not to do the same in real life!

