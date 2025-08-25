Capcom Reveals TGS 2025 Lineup - News

Capcom has announced its lineup of games for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28.

Here is the lineup of games:

Monster Hunter Outlanders (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (NS2, PS5, XS, PC)

(NS2, PS5, XS, PC) Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5, XS, PC)

(PS5, XS, PC) Onimusha: Way of the Sword (PS5, XS, PC)

(PS5, XS, PC) PRAGMATA (PS5, XS, PC)

(PS5, XS, PC) Resident Evil Requiem (PS5, XS, PC)

(PS5, XS, PC) Resident Evil: Survival Unit (iOS, And)

(iOS, And) Street Fighter 6 (NS2, PS5, XS, PS4, PC)

Here is the schedule of events:

Tokyo Game Show 2025 Capcom Online Special Program - September 24 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 23:00 JST

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

