Hollow Knight: Silksong Special Announcement Set for August 21 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Team Cherry will be holding a special announcement related to Hollow Knight: Silksong on Thursday, August 21 at 7:30 am PT / 10:30 am ET / 3:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

