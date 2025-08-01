Lost Twins 2 Launches August 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 383 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Playdew announced the puzzle adventure game, Lost Twins 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on August 14.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lost Twins 2 is an incredibly cute puzzle adventure that will challenge, entertain and maybe even inspire you. Guide Abi and Ben on their journey to find a way back home across a whimsical polygonal playground crafted with an enormous amount of care. Is the mystical Fenghuang leading them home or steering them down a rabbit hole?

Visual and Aural Wonderment

Inspired by Miyazaki, the art style merges soft, painterly backgrounds with simplified, memorable characters and fluid animations. Each frame is crafted meticulously with pride – specific lighting techniques, thoughtful composition, and immense attention to detail mean that every single moment you’ll spend playing Lost Twins 2 will be a feast for the eyes. The original musical score is atmospheric, soothing, and thematic to complement the art style.

Make Your Mind Sing

The puzzles in Lost Twins 2 are painstakingly designed, with elegant solutions that make you feel, momentarily, like a genius. They are hard enough to present a challenge but logical enough that you’ll be able to solve them within a few attempts. There is a joy to be discovered in every level in Lost Twins 2.

Boundless Variety

A signature sliding puzzle mechanic forms the core complemented by mechanics such as pressure switches, water gates, breakable domes, lifts, elevators, and more to ensure that the pace of the game never falters. There’s no repetition in the puzzles, each new puzzle will feel interesting and unique.

For Everyone

The goal is to delight both children and adults with a gameplay experience that is based on discovery, tinkering, and exploration–not on conflict and threat. There are no timers, no enemies, no deaths, not even any dialogues to read – just a poetic, visually breathtaking world full of puzzles challenging your wits. A cerebral and pleasant experience for everyone, never frustrating without proper reward, never dull or monotonous.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles