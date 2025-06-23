Midnight Murder Club Launches August 14 for PS5 and PC - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Velan Studios announced the multiplayer first-person shooter, Midnight Murder Club, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on August 14.

The game first released in Early Access in March.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Heart-pounding and hilarious multiplayer first-person shooter fun. Trust your senses and overcome your fears as you’re armed with a flashlight and a revolver, then set against your friends in a pitch-black mansion with immersive proximity chat and surprises around every corner.

Welcome to the Midnight Murder Club

You’ve been invited to the Midnight Murder Club, an elite group that gives you nothing but a gun and a flashlight before sending you into the darkened halls of a mansion. Conceal your identity behind a mask and join your friends in a game of perception, deception, and sharpshooting. In the darkness, every decision counts.

Six Guests. One Deadly Game.

The difference between light and dark is important as the Midnight Murder Club’s members are forced to choose between the safety of darkness and the risk of clicking on a flashlight. Spotting someone else gives crucial information, but if you can see them, that means they can see you, too. Rely on your other senses to navigate the mansion and find your opponents.

Whispers in the Dark

Full proximity chat leads to tense and hysterical moments as you feel your way through the mansion’s dark corridors. Hear muffled footsteps as someone runs down the hallway above you, then creep toward gunshots bleeding through the door to the next room. Hear your rivals’ laughter echo through the tall ceilings after you emerge victorious from a gunfight.

The Devil’s Toys

Hidden around the mansion are traps, weapons, and other equipment to help you survive the night. Take night vision pills to see in the dark. Don a bulletproof vest to defend against your foes. Immobilize your enemies in a bear trap or light them ablaze with a molotov cocktail. The variety of items makes every match unique.

A Game of Choice

What game does the Club have in store for your group tonight? Midnight Murder Club has multiple ways to play ranging from classics to objective-based modes that require more thought and strategy as you explore the secrets hiding inside Wormwood Manor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles