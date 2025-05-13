PS5 Ships 77.8 Million Units as of March 2025 - Sales

/ 1,223 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 77.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2025.

With 77.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped that means 2.8 million units were shipped from January to March. This is down 1.7 million from the same quarter in 2024 when 4.5 million units were shipped.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 2.5 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 79.2 million units shipped as of March 31, 2018. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 1.4 million units.

There were a total of 76.1 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 3.5 million from 72.6 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 80 percent of software sales.

There were 5.9 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 6.4 million from 12.3 million a year ago.

There were 124 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of 6 million from 118 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, reported revenue decreased 46.1 billion yen ($0.31 billion) year-over-year to 1,051.3 billion yen ($7.14 billion), while operating income decreased 13.3 billion yen ($0.09 billion) to 92.7 billion yen ($0.63 billion).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles