Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer Launches June 5 for Switch 2, PS5, and PS4 - News

Developer Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on June 5.

In addition to the Original Mode, High Score Mode, and Caravan Mode included in the Arcade Archives series, Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer will include a new feature called Time Attack Mode.

In Time Attack Mode, you compete to see who can clear the game in the shortest time. This mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

Additionally, functionality has been significantly enhanced.

Multiple save slots have been implemented instead of just one, along with a rewind feature that allows players to retry gameplay and a quick start feature for those who want to dive straight into the game.

Furthermore, VRR support has been added, enabling more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience.

Please enjoy legendary arcade classics that defined an era, now more fun and more user-friendly in Arcade Archives 2.

Ridge Racer is a racing game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1993.

Experience the essence of virtual reality with the 3D CG system, System 22. This title offers four game modes, including three difficulty levels—Novice, Intermediate, and Advanced—as well as T.T.（Time Trial), where you compete one-on-one against a rival car to achieve the best time.

Additionally, a DX version featuring support for an H-shifter and clutch is also included.

