Lovecraftian Fishing Adventure Game DREADMOOR Announced for PC

Developer Dream Dock has announced Lovecraftian fishing adventure game, DREADMOOR, for PC via Steam.

DREADMOOR is an atmospheric first-person fishing adventure that combines fishing, exploration, crafting, inventory management, and monster battles in a dark and dangerous world. Sell your yield, upgrade your boat, build equipment, and battle monsters lurking in water and on land. Explore forgotten lands and discover ancient secrets.

Explore Forgotten Lands

Take the helm of a fishing trawler and go to a world full of submerged islands and ruins of a forgotten civilization. You have a long, challenging journey across the Submerged Land. Catch fish, sell your yield to survivors, upgrade your ship, build equipment and manage your inventory. Be ready to fight back against mutated creatures, beware of radiation and remember: you cannot trust anyone, someone is after more than just your yield….

Catch Sea Creatures

More than 100 species of dangerous and rare prey await you. Search for the best fishing spots, experiment with baits, compete with the nature. Sort your yield and keep an eye on the hold – sea creatures do not mind eating each other! The deeper and more dangerous the creature is, the higher price is given by the mysterious traders who keep their secrets…

Look for Valuable Resources

Simple scrap metal or old blueprints can be worth their weight in gold in the Submerged Land. Explore abandoned buildings, caves and shipwrecks to look for useful finds.

Create and Improve Your Equipment

The stuff you collect can be used to make baits, harpoons, rare medicines, and more. Who knows how many more useful items you can find and recreate?

Survive

The world is teeming with mutated creatures born of radiation and darkness. Be prepared for encounters with monsters – both on water and land. Every mission can turn into a lethal hunt.

