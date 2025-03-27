Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark Available Now - News

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, the newest Metroidvania from prolific indie developer Inti Creates, is now available on Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The new release arrives alongside a launch trailer showing off the title's action-adventure gameplay.

Servants of the Dark is the newest title in the Gal Guardians series of gothic-inspired 2D action-adventure games, which began with Gal Guardians: Demon Purge. The new game promises to greatly expand on the setting from a single castle to the entirety of the Demon Realm, and further evolve the gameplay into a true Metroidvania. It also stars two new characters with different playstyles, Kirika and Masha, who players can switch between in order to fully explore each area and take down enemies & bosses.

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark is available today on Steam as well as the PlayStation and Switch digital storefronts. Physical releases on PlayStation and Switch will be available later this year courtesy of PQube Games.

For a limited time, players can get 10% off the $29.99 price during launch sales on Steam and the Switch eShop.

