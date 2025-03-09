Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launches June 26 for PS5 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 26 for $69.99.

Pre-orders open on March 17 and pre-orders for any edition will include the Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3), Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3), and Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3), and early unlock of the Custom Hologram: Quokka.

View the pre-order trailer below:

View the SXSW Special Panel below:

The Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 and includes the following:

In-game items Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3) Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3) Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Early unlock Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 Patch 70: Quokka Patch 71: Chiral Feline Patch 72: Why Me?



The collector's Edition is priced at $229.99 and includes the following:

15-inch Magellan Man statue, a set of art cards

Aletter from Hideo Kojima

Three-inch Dollman figurine

Previously mentioned in-game items

