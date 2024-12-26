Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 104K, PS5 Sells 25K - Sales

posted 23 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 133,542 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 22, 2024.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in second place with sales of 38,088 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 24,019 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 23,131 units.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 22,237 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 18,178 units, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 18,145 unit.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 15,536 units and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 15,244 units, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 13,309 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 104,151 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 24,650 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,389 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 44 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 133,542 (835,085) [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 38,088 (894,671) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 24,019 (6,146,178) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 23,131 (3,744,671) [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 22,237 (148,380) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 18,178 (5,668,493) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 18,145 (356,613) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,536 (8,008,343) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 15,244 (5,477,820) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 13,309 (1,503,403)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 55,544 (8,477,131) Switch Lite – 34,542 (6,334,874) PlayStation 5 – 15,213 (5,371,707) Switch – 14,065 (20,007,206) PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,358 (123,693) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,079 (896,476) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 2,893 (15,224) Xbox Series X – 280 (314,000) Xbox Series S – 216 (327,316) PlayStation 4 – 44 (7,929,027)

