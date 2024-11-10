Super Nintendo World Direct Set for November 11 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Super Nintendo World Direct livestream on Monday, November 11 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Direct will be roughly 10 minutes and feature the Donkey Kong Country area of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.

Tune in on 11/11 at 2 p.m. PT for a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Direct livestream! The stream will be roughly 10 minutes and showcase Donkey Kong Country of #SuperNintendoWorld at Universal Studios Japan. No game information will be featured. #NintendoDirect



📺: https://t.co/0QwNF7DIkG pic.twitter.com/P0HPDK9x0y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 10, 2024

