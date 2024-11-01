Beat 'Em Up Blades & Battles Announced for All Major Platforms - News

posted 1 hour ago

QUByte Interactive has announced fantasy beat 'em up game, Blades & Battles, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Blades & Battles is a fantasy beat ’em up game that takes players to the heart of the legendary world of King Arthur in his barbarian youth. A modern version of classic titles such as Golden Axe.

The game features two playable characters: Arthur and Lancelot, with their own skill sets and sword fighting styles.

Filled with beautiful scenery and cinematic interactive moments, it’s an immersive, action-packed experience of chivalry, honor, and adventure.

