Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase Set for October 23 - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced a Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase livestream will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature new information on the upcoming game by Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto.

Monster Hunter Wilds will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025.

Join us on October 23rd at 07:00 PDT / 15:00 BST for a Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase stream, presented by Monster Hunter Wilds producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto!



Watch

🟣 https://t.co/WbntyFSOZe pic.twitter.com/YSwAgamfNu — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 16, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles