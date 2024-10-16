By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase Set for October 23

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 198 Views

Capcom announced a Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase livestream will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature new information on the upcoming game by Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto.

Monster Hunter Wilds will launch for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025.

