Tetris Forever List of Games Revealed

Digital Eclipse has revealed the list of games that will be included in the Tetris games collection, Tetris Forever.

"The playable documentary explores four decades and includes more than 15 games, including rare games never released outside of Japan," said Digital Eclipse.

Here is the complete list of games:

Tetris

Tetris

Tetris

Hatris

Tetris 2 + Bombliss

Hatris

Hatris

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss

Tetris Battle Gaiden

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban

Super Tetris 3

Super Bombliss

Super Bombliss

Super Bombliss DX

Tetris Forever will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG in 2024.

