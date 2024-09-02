Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Releases March 21, 2025 - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 21, 2025.

View the first look gameplay video on the game below:

Read details on the game below:

In a world where alchemy has become taboo and is considered evil, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land follows the adventures of Yumia Liessfeldt and her companions as they seek to uncover the truth behind the fall of the Aladissian Empire—which once thrived with alchemy—and the memories of its lost history. Yumia’s quest will take her across a ruined continent, and despite the uncertainties of confronting her past, she will need to create her own path if she hopes to unravel the mysteries behind the cataclysm that destroyed Aladiss.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land takes players on a journey exploring the theme of memory. Playing as Yumia Liessfeldt, a young alchemist who lost her mother in an accident when she was young, players set out to uncover the forbidden art of alchemy while also learning the true intentions of Yumia’s mother who hid her identity as an alchemist. Along the way, Yumia joins the Aladiss Research Team where she meets Vikto von Duerer and his younger sister, Isla von Duerer. There, they are also joined by an assorted cast of characters including a mysterious woman, a timid demi-human, and a former adventurer with spectacular experiences.

Together, Yumia and her companions will travel across the vast continent that was once the Aladissian Empire, where all civilization has perished. Players will have a wide range of actions and items at their disposal throughout the adventure, allowing them to explore a vast open world made up of different biomes as they make their way through these unknown lands gathering materials that can be used to synthesize and craft new items for use in their quest—both during exploration and combat. Not only will fans be able to craft items without having to return to their base thanks to the Simple Synthesis feature, but for the first time in the series, fans will be also able to build, furnish, and decorate their own base with the all-new Building feature!

To help make Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land come alive, Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have teamed up with the brilliant artist Benitama to create the main visual and all of the character designs. Specializing in creating illustrations and character designs for various fantasy game titles, Benitama incorporates references to paintings and reliefs in his work while striving to balance both persuasive depth and cuteness. His design, characterized by a monochrome based style, give a cool impression while bringing out the charm of the Atelier series.

Story

Weaving memories and tracing emotions. For the truth that lies ahead.

The Aladissian Empire. It once thrived on a certain continent, having achieved remarkable development through alchemy that kept other nations at bay. However, it met its end due to a sudden and mysterious cataclysm.

Time progressed, and several centuries later—. Alchemy became known as a dangerous art that brings destruction, and considered evil and taboo in this new era.

In this now forbidden and perilous land, a lone alchemist sets foot. Her name is Yumia Liessfeldt. After losing her mother in an accident three years ago, Yumia discovered that she was from a family of alchemists and began to question many things.

Why did Aladiss fall? Why did alchemy become taboo?… Is alchemy truly evil? Believing that all truths lie within the continent, Yumia embarks on a journey to uncover its lost history.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles