Bloodless Headed to Switch Later This Year - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Point N’ Sheep announced Bloodless will launch for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The game released for PC Steam on August 29.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Bloodless is a retro stylish, action adventure featuring fast-paced combat staged at the atmospheric lands of Bakugawa. Help ronin Tomoe to confront ghosts of her past to end the reign of violence of Shogun Akechi, her former master.

Precise Combat

Fight to disarm your old allies, Akechi’s samurai army, with nothing but your bare fists using Tomoe’s signature dash-counter mechanic. Enhance your abilities by drinking infusions of herbs scattered around the land.

Moody Environments

Explore the sacred nature and suffered districts of Bakugawa, where its society lives under a violent and corrupt military regime, isolated from the world and shattered by the terrors of its past wars.

Emotional Storytelling

Even as a coward and deserter through the eyes of her own people, ronin Tomoe returns to her former land after witnessing all the blood that a blade can shed, hoping to spark the hope and courage Bakugawa needs to fight back its violent political methods.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles