RGG Summit 2024 Set for September 20 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced the RGG Summit 2024 will take place on Friday, September 20 at 19:00 JST. You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTube.

The showcase will feature new information from the Yakuza and Like a Dragon series developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Thanks, Gematsu.

