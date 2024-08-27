Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Releases for Switch and PC in Spring 2025 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Marvelous announced Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in spring 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The classic action-RPG and life-simulation gameplay beloved by Rune Factory fans across the globe is boldly reimagined in Guardians of Azuma. This all-new adventure takes place in the never-before-seen eastern country of Azuma where you will assume the Earth Dancer powers and fight against the corruption spreading throughout Azuma to bring hope back to this once-prosperous land.

Choose from one of two protagonists whose destinies are intertwined by mysterious forces. Use sacred treasures to fight against the Blight’s many forms to restore the people, and even gods, to their natural glory. Take farming further, as you’ll manage more than a plot, rebuilding entire villages and cultivating new allies and resources along the way. Explore seasonal-themed villages heavily inspired by traditional Japanese culture, each with brand-new festivals and revamped fan-favorites, as well as charming romance candidates. Embrace your fate. The adventure of a new world awaits.

Bold New Abilities and Weapons

As an Earth Dancer, use the power of dance, sacred treasures, and fresh weapons like the Bow and Talisman to purify the land, your farms, and undo the Blight’s damage.

It Takes a Village

Don’t just mind the farm—rebuild entire villages! Construct and place buildings, enticing people to return to the villages and contribute. Revive the gods to bring vitality and valuable resources back to the plagued lands.

Your Fantasy Japanese Life

Experience beautiful Japanese-inspired character designs and aesthetics—from festivals to events to monsters. Explore Azuma’s natural landscapes and its seasonal-themed locales steeped in tradition.

Classic Romance and Relationships

Choose between male and female protagonists, then befriend or romance any of the eligible candidates in fully voiced scenarios. Recruit these new friends to aid you in battle, too.

