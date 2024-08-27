Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Gets First Trailer, Keanu Reeves Confirmed to Voice Shadow - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

Following rumors it has also been confirmed Keanu Reeves is voicing Shadow the Hedgehog.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie will premiere in theaters on December 20.

View the trailer below:

Welcome to the Sonic Family, Keanu! pic.twitter.com/h0Bth5CaBr — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 27, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

