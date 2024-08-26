Fatal Run 2089 Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 474 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Atari and developer MNSTR Studio have announced Fatal Run 2089 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fatal Run 2089, developed by MNSTR Studio, utilizes Unreal Engine 5 to deliver high-fidelity action at blistering speeds. Set in a rich post-apocalyptic fantasy landscape across four distinct global regions, drivers will battle against the clock through 20 levels, each with hairpin turns, branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces. The clock isn’t all you’ll have to worry about as you race through the badlands—stay alert and fight off other road-raging enemies with your arsenal of weapons, or bash them off the road with a selection of seven different vehicles.

In the aftermath of a comet collision that bathed Earth in deadly radiation, humanity’s remnants have formed fierce factions of wasteland warriors. In Fatal Run 2089, you join a courageous group of scientists known as the ‘Engineers.’ Your critical mission: transport ARCs—advanced clean energy devices designed to purify the atmosphere—to essential population hubs worldwide.

As you take the wheel of your chosen vehicle, the urgency mounts. Your ARC’s integrity is diminishing with every passing moment, but deft maneuvering and bold driving will help recharge the device. Keep your foot on the gas and your weapons primed, for in this post-apocalyptic chaos, a new elite force has emerged, determined to halt your progress. Time is running out—will you deliver the salvation the world so desperately needs?

Features:

Race through four diverse landscapes, each filled with branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces that keep every run intense and unpredictable.

Face off against four formidable bosses, each with unique abilities and tactics that will test your driving skills and push your strategic thinking to the limit.

Conquer classic arcade-style challenges, where you must race against the clock and manage ARC decay. Fail to deliver your payload in time, and you’ll need to restart your mission.

arcade-style challenges, where you must race against the clock and manage ARC decay. Fail to deliver your payload in time, and you’ll need to restart your mission. Collect currency during your runs to enhance your vehicle with powerful upgrades. Tailor your ride with custom modifications to gain an edge in the toughest encounters.

Choose from seven distinctive vehicles, each with unique performance traits. Whether you prefer a nimble, agile ride or a heavy-hitting powerhouse, your choice will shape your strategy. You can only select one vehicle per run, so choose wisely!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles