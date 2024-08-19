Silent Hill 2 Remake Story Trailer Released - News

Publisher Konami and developer Bloober Team have released the story trailer for remake of Silent Hill 2.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

The story begins in a grimy public restroom

The game begins with James recollecting the content of the letter he received from his deceased wife in the dimly lit public restroom of the observation deck at the outskirts of Silent Hill. Back in 2001, the level of dirt and detritus in this bathroom was a high-watermark for realistic, atmospheric visuals in games.

At first glance, I noticed that although the public restroom was almost proportionally identical to the original, it looked more detailed and realistic, with graffiti and scribbles on the walls, dirty floors, and a filthy toilet bowl. This instilled eeriness as if to foreshadow the grueling journey that James was about to embark on.

A new, immersive over-the-shoulder perspective

The first thing that struck me when I started the game was the new over-the-shoulder perspective. While the original’s overhead perspective felt like I was watching a movie, the remake’s updated view put me closer to James’ point of view, supporting greater immersion and the feeling of being in Silent Hill. 3D Audio also deepens the immersion, making swishing leaves and James’ footsteps feel audibly real.

Thickening fog shrouding James’ state of mind

In the original game, the observation deck in the opening scene was shrouded in fog, whereas in the view is clear in the remake. At first… As James approaches the town the fog grows denser, almost symbolizing his state of mind and evoking anxiety in the player.

The first area that James visits is the eastern district of Silent Hill. At first the in-game map didn’t look much different from what I had remembered in the original, but I was soon proven wrong. The houses, apartments, shops, and other buildings are dramatically improved, with intricate details that were not present in the original. The detailed chairs, flowerpots, abandoned trash, and other props all faithfully recreat the ambiance of the fog-shrouded streets of Silent Hill.

The more explorable buildings add more fun

As I was exploring the town, I was surprised to find that the remake boasted more buildings James could go into compared to the original. In some instances, he had to smash window panes to break into the building. Ammunition and recovery items were hidden inside, making exploration vital and, at the same time, more rewarding. However, the monsters lurking inside these buildings meant I had to stay vigilant and engaged, adding an extra layer of challenge to the game.

Fighting the terrible creatures of Silent Hill feels entirely different from the original. Monsters in earlier stages of the 2001 original are rather passive and can bludgeoned to death without much recourse. In the remake, some enemies can now counterattack between player’s attacks. Successfully dodging these counterattacks and timing retaliation have adds a new engaging later to gameplay. The new, over-the-shoulder perspective also gives players a closer look at the grotesque foes.

Puzzles that challenge your wisdom and observation skills

I had a chance to play new puzzles where I had to collect multiple items to combine in order to solve them. Still, I encountered puzzles with clever references to the original, so I’m sure this will bring joy to fans of the original Silent Hill 2 and offer them something new to solve. It is also good to know, for those who are not avid puzzle solvers, that the difficulty level for puzzles can be set separately from that of game action elements such as combat level.

Newly renovated apartments

Remember the Wood Side Apartment and the Blue Creek Apartment from the beginning of the story? Well, their layouts have changed significantly from the original version. While the overall story remains the same, the locations where James finds items and puzzles and encounters enemies are entirely different, consequently challenging returning players to come up with a new approach for the remake.

Fans of the 2001 original remember loading screens when traversing between rooms. In the remake James can seamlessly move around the building. But be careful when dashing into a room. I was so focused on making progress that I was ambushed by a monster that made me jump.

Frantic Pyramid Head

The Pyramid Head encounter at the end of the apartment has also evolved significantly. James confronts the humanoid monster in a larger, more intense warehouse-like area than the original’s small room. Watching the iconic villain stalk towards you while dragging his massive, sparking blade across the ground is still an intimidating sight.

Pyramid Head’s movements and attacks are fairly slow. Staying calm is key to dodging its attacks or maintaining a safe distance. However, each blow from Pyramid Head is devastating, as I discovered when it swung its arm and sent James flying through the air.

Silent Hill 2 will launch on October 8 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

