Concord Trailers Showcase Abilities for Roka, Duchess, and Kyps - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Firewalk Studios have released three new trailers for Concord that showcase the abilities for Roka, Duchess, and Kyps.

Concord will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 23.

