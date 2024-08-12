Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone Announced for Consoles and PC - News

The Farm 51 has announced post-apocalyptic action RPG, hernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone is a post-apocalyptic action RPG game, mixing free exploration of huge and extremely realistic open world, challenging combat, unique crafting, team and base management with non-linear storytelling. You’re a planewalker who travels through parallel worlds in search of the precious, high-energy material called Chernobylite. Cut off from the world, trapped in the Zone, attacked by hordes of nightmare creatures, you must fight for survival and unite the handful of remaining survivors.

Open World Exploration

Explore the big and realistic open world of the real Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Chernobylite has taken over the zone, transforming many of its elements, and people are trying to defend themselves against it using prototype technology.

Character Development

Create and develop your hero. Attributes and skills will affect the effectiveness of combat, as well as the style of conversation. An arrogant muscle man with a big sword trying to intimidate everyone? Or a smart sniper who always finds the right arguments? The choice is yours.

Diverse Combat

Fight for survival with an advanced melee combat system, or keep your enemies away with a diverse arsenal of firearms. You can also use the stealth approach or ask others for help.

Team Building

Embark on the exciting journey of team building. Each of your mates is a potential teacher, ready to impart their knowledge and skills. Assemble your team and discover the unique strengths and abilities they bring. The question is, will you earn their trust and unlock their full potential?

Planewalking

Adapt your build and equipment to the situation with planewalking, which allows you to change things on the fly. You’re free to develop more than one character skill set. Are you encountering a situation that your previously prepared heavy melee build will solve better than your current ranged sniper? Planewalk and use another one.

Base Development

Develop your base. There, you can create valuable items and upgrade your weapons every day. Assign your people to tasks, and they will take care of your equipment and supplies.

Factions

Fight for influence and negotiate with factions. The Exclusion Zone is a battlefield that changes every day and reacts to your every action. Can you help them defeat the army of vicious monsters? And when old conflicts are revived, whose side will you be on?

Cooperative Missions

Experience online cooperative missions embedded in a single-player campaign allowing players to interact in various ways to achieve the goal.

