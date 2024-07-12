Strategy RPG Paraside: Duality Unbound Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher WhisperGames and developer Mistold Games have announced strategy RPG, Paraside: Duality Unbound, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the wake of an apocalypse, lead Earth’s remnants to combat extraplanar threats in a double-sided world of cosmic horror and desperate struggle. Explore unknown territories. Evolve your task force. Manipulate space and minds ingeniously to reignite hope in this new strategic RPG.

Everything Has Two Sides

In Paraside: Duality Unbound, your experience revolves around mastering Duality Manipulation, a unique mechanic that intertwines directly with your role as the leader of Earth’s last stand.

Starting with tactical missions against extraplanar threats, this core mechanic is introduced as you command a team navigating a world torn between two realities. Your decisions in these missions serve as your first foray into leveraging the dual nature of the universe.

The world is double-sided.

Characters act simultaneously on both sides.

You can observe both sides and wield powers to swap space.

As you delve deeper into the game, the concept of Duality Manipulation expands, offering innovative ways to influence the environment and story.

Dangerous, Deep, and Difficult

The world of Paraside: Duality Unbound is perilous. Eldritch creatures prowl, harsh environments test survival, and cunning foes lay traps that require more than brute strength to overcome.

But fear not the darkness, for your mastery of Duality Manipulation turns adversity into advantage. Each obstacle is a carefully designed puzzle, and with these unique powers at your disposal, the game’s difficulty becomes a playground for your ingenuity. Unleash your strength, showcase your wits, and transform insurmountable odds into spectacular triumphs.

Open-Field Exploration

The apocalypse has shrouded Earth in mysteries and dangers, turning familiar landscapes into realms of uncharted exploration. As you navigate this altered world, every corner promises new discoveries. Reclaim territories for humanity’s remnants, while eluding the threats that emerge from the shadows.

Your quest for survival will lead you to new allies, hidden artifacts, and secrets that unlock powerful Duality Arts. In this journey, curiosity is your compass, guiding you through both the transformed Earth and the perilous Plane of Shadow.

Base Management

Your HQ stands as humanity’s last beacon of hope, central to carving out a future from the chaos. You are tasked with its evolution: build and upgrade facilities to strengthen your foothold, delve into arcane research to unearth universe secrets, and enhance your Duality Arts to open up new strategic possibilities. Recruitment is crucial; scout the globe for agents with the skills and insights needed to expand your influence.

Mutating World

The world is not a static backdrop, but a canvas for your actions. Each mission regenerates landscapes that adapt to your journey—except for the territories you’ve skillfully claimed. This ever-changing environment ensures no two adventures are the same, offering fresh challenges and opportunities.

Modding Support

Access additional content crafted by the player community, or create your own mods using our official tools for new characters, items, encounters, worlds… Whether you’re adding to the lore or reshaping the gameplay experience, your creations can redefine the essence of Paraside: Duality Unbound.

