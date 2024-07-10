Nintendo Releases Teaser Trailer for Mature Rated Game - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released a teaser trailer for a Mature rated game with a video title of "Emio." The description to the trailer, as well as on Nintendo's social accounts has the hashtag "#WhoIsEmio?"

The title for the Japanese trailer translates to "Smiling Man" and has a link to the website for the game.

No other information on this game has been revealed.

View the teaser trailer below:

