Double Dragon Revive Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Arc System Works in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu have announced a new 3D Double Dragon game, titled Double Dragon Revive, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2025.

The magazine says Double Dragon Revive will faithfully recreate the action of the original side-scrolling titles and it will recreate the characters in 3D.

A first look at Double Dragon Revive announced at this week's issue of Famitsu, a new 3D Double Dragon coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, & PC. Coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/tBTE469DUI — HDKirin (@HD_Kirin) July 10, 2024

Thanks, Ryokutya2089.

