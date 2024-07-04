Ys X: Nordics Releases October 25 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC in the West - News

Publisher NIS America and developer Falcom announced Ys X: Nordics will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 25 in the Americas and Europe.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Following their tenuous encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol Christin and the proud pirate Karja Balta find themselves bound by fate—and the mysterious power of Mana! As they search for a way to undo the mystical ties that bind them, they soon find themselves caught up in a conflict between two factions: the seafaring warriors known as the Normans and the enigmatic and seemingly immortal Griegr. In order to save the people of Obelia Gulf, Adol and Karja must navigate the depths of their unexpected bond and the power that it grants them.

Two Heroes, One Story

Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of Obelia Gulf and its people.

Cross Action System

Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together. Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks.

The Power of Mana

Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points.

Sailor’s Delight

The sailing ship known as the Sandras takes your exploration to new levels. Ocean travel, naval battles, and discovering uncharted islands are all made possible with this seaworthy vessel.

