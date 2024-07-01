Tokyo Clanpool Releases for Switch and PC Later This Year - News

Publisher eastasiasoft and developer Compile Heart have announced the dungeon RPG, Tokyo Clanpool, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam later this year in the Americas and Europe.

The game first released for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in September 2017.

In near future Tokyo, the government has collapsed following the appearance of a mighty tower extending from the mysterious Reverse City in the sky and connecting with the National Diet Building. Monsters threaten the people of Japan, and it’s up to newly inaugurated Prime Minister Natsume Kannuki to lead her Diet Dolls into battle against them!

Tokyo Clanpool is a dungeon RPG where you’ll take your party of heroines deeper and deeper into the tower to counter the monster threat and learn the truth of its origin. Equip Digiskins to customize characters’ skills and abilities while navigating mazelike corridors in first-person perspective. Turn-based combat is fast and strategic, and with your team’s ether-based powers, you can even float or dig tunnels to alter the structure of dungeons.

But you’ll also have to keep an eye on your citizens’ approval ratings. If your actions are favorable, you can earn valuable bonuses, but if it falls too low, your entire cabinet could resign! Is your administration up to the task?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

