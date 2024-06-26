Turn-Based Tactics Game Norse Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Arctic Hazard have announced Turn-Based Tactics game set in Viking-Age Norway, Norse, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Norse is a Turn-Based Tactics game set in Viking-Age Norway. Build a settlement, forge alliances, and fight strategic battles. Manage a community of craftspeople, farmers, and warriors, as you grow strong on your path to vengeance.

Step into the rugged, untamed beauty of ancient Norway in Norse, a Turn-Based Tactics game that plunges you into the heart of the Viking Age. Embark on an epic quest for vengeance as Gunnar, a young warrior whose destiny is forged in blood and betrayal. After the treacherous Steinarr Far-Spear murders his father, Jarl Gripr, and decimates his people, Gunnar's path is clear: rebuild, ally, and rise to reclaim honour and justice.



Craft your own settlement from the ground up, gather allies from far and wide, and train a formidable warband to stand by your side. Every decision you make shapes the world around you, as you navigate a landscape teeming with both danger and opportunity. Face off against rival clans, forge unbreakable bonds, and outmanoeuvre your enemies in tactical, turn-based battles that test your strategic prowess.



Penned by award-winning and Sunday Times bestselling author Giles Kristian, Norse brings a rich, historically immersive narrative to life. With a cast of unforgettable characters and a story that grips you from the start, every moment is an adventure in a world where honour, loyalty, and revenge are all that matter. Will you be able to lead Gunnar to triumph and restore his father’s legacy, or will the treachery of Steinarr Far-Spear be the end of your saga? The fate of your people lies in your hands.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

