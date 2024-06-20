Deliver Us The Moon Releases July 16 for Switch - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive announced Deliver Us The Moon will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 16.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Deliver Us The Moon is a science-fiction thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon.

The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth’s last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity.

During this adventure, your only companion is a small robot named ASE. Together you will traverse the moon, explore abandoned facilities, gather clues, and ultimately uncover the secrets and hidden agendas of those long gone!

Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?

Real World Themes

The narrative focuses on topical issues, like climate change and the depletion of the world’s natural resources.

Multiple Gameplay Styles

Experience sequences of 1st and 3rd person play, as Deliver Us The Moon takes you on a genre busting narrative adventure.

Be an Astronaut

Launch a rocket from Earth, journey through the WSA space station, and explore the open lunar landscape with weightless freedom—by foot, rover, or monorail.

Uncover the Past

Ruins of previous lunar missions have many stories and secrets to tell. Use your Astrotool to uncover the history of the lunar colony.

Suit Up with Space-Age Tech

With the ASE drone as your sole companion, utilize the greatest technology mankind has to offer from new age space-suits, cutting lasers, rockets, and robot arms.

Survive Hazardous Environments

With oxygen tanks running out and the never-ending void of Space staring you down, staying alive won’t be so easy.

Crack the Code

Overcome obstacles, dangers blocking your path and uncover the secrets of the past by using various tools and all of your wits to solve intricate puzzles.

Feel Weightless with a Breathtaking and Atmospheric Soundtrack

Inspired by the greatest works of science-fiction in cinema, Deliver Us The Moon has an awe-inspiring soundtrack to rival the movies with three hours of original music.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4

Deliver Us The Moon uses Unreal Engine 4 to deliver incredible gameplay and stunning graphics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

