Eidos Montreal Confirms It is Supporting Development on Fable - News

Eidos Montreal via Twitter has confirmed it has been supporting Playground Games with the development of Fable.

"We're so excited to be supporting the development of Fable!," said the developer. "It's been a blast collaborating with the talented team at Playground Games to craft an unforgettable adventure."

2021's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was the last game Eidos Montreal released. It was reported in 2022 by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier was working on a number of games, including assisting Playground Games on Fable.

Fable will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2025.

We're so excited to be supporting the development of @Fable! It's been a blast collaborating with the talented team at @WeArePlayground to craft an unforgettable adventure. 💚 https://t.co/HuDgqQLMBU — Eidos-Montréal (@EidosMontreal) June 9, 2024

