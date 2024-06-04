Action PvPvE RPG Legacy: Steel & Sorcery Announced for PC - News

Publisher and developer Notorious Studio has announced third-person action PvPvE RPG, Legacy: Steel & Sorcery, for PC Steam. It will launch in Early Access later this year.

View the official gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery is a third-person action player-versus-player-versus-environment RPG featuring distinctive fantasy classes. Go on adventures solo or with friends to search for treasures, level up, and defeat any who stand in your way.

Destroy Your Enemies

Combat has been designed from the ground up for player-versus-player. Feel the impact of your attacks and use your abilities to carve out the flow of battle. Quick decisions and precision are necessary to win.

Take What You Will

In the wilds, the spoils go to the victor. The world is more real when everyone’s hard-earned loot is on the line. Victories are savored while defeat hardens resolve.

Prepare for Battle

Respite awaits behind the stone walls of the city. Fortify your elixirs and armaments at shops. Rest in your private room at the inn, organize your stash, and cook a meal for the next adventure.

Key Features:

Go on solo adventures, or bolster your strength with up to two other friends.

Actively dodge, block, sprint, attack, and cast when you engage in combat.

Level up each character to unlock new abilities and traits.

The world is part of combat. Warriors can charge through walls and hurl boulders, while priests can levitate over dangers and away from enemies. Each class has unique ways in which they interact with the environment.

Improve your reputation with vendors to craft the most impressive gear and get them to sell you the best stuff.

Upgrade your permanent lodging with higher quality furnishings. Better amenities mean more benefits on your adventures.

Embark on quests for unique rewards and much needed supplies.

Experience a community-wide fresh start when major updates reset progression, deliver new content and gameplay changes.

We're Just Getting Started

During our Early Access journey, we are excited to work with founding players on new features and content. Additional classes and maps, social features, and new game modes are at the top of our list. Join our Discord to stay up to date and give us your feedback and ideas.

