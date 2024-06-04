Steampunk Metroidvania Shooter Clockwork Ambrosia Releases in Spring 2025 for PC - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Omega Intertainment and developer Realmsoft announced the steampunk Metroidvania and 2D shooter, Clockwork Ambrosia, will launch for PC via Steam in Spring 2025.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Knowledge is a gift, but ego is a curse—don’t become the lesson.

Thrilling and empowering, Clockwork Ambrosia is a vibrant fusion of Metroidvania and 2D shooter gameplay.

Clockwork Ambrosia’s combat mechanics thrill to life as players piece together unique weapons with game-changing modifications.

Rig up endless combinations of powers: screen-filling shot splitters, devastating missile strikes and armor-piercing sniper rounds.

Exploration and discovery drive the world of Clockwork Ambrosia. Brilliant pixel art takes players above the clouds to the steampunk wonders of a cloud city, through the lush and gorgeous mushroom forest, and down below to the moody underbelly of the sunken kingdoms—and much more.

Players do not work alone. They will entreat a cast of characters, from rogue – but benevolent – AI companions to bumbling mushroom folk, to overcome the dangers of the island.

Walk the forbidden biomes of Aspida as Iris, an itinerant airship engineer trying to escape the island after a near-miss airship crash. The plucky engineer soon finds herself caught up in a mystery spawning eons when the island’s populace disappears, seemingly replaced by malevolent robots and cyborgs. The true architect of these plans, however, will draw Iris towards a truth she may not want to face…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles