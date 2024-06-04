Xbox Games Showcase Titles to Get Deep Dives Starting June 10 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 532 Views
Microsoft this Sunday, June 9 will be airing the Xbox Games Showcase, followed by the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct starting at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.
A new Xbox Wire post revealed the Official Xbox Podcast will be releasing a series of special episodes that will provide updates and deeper dives into titles featured during the Xbox Game Showcase starting on Monday, June 10. The episodes will be published daily on Xbox’s YouTube channel and podcast services, while accompanying articles will be posted on Xbox Wire.
The Xbox Game Showcase will feature games from across first-party Xbox studios - Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, as well as games from third-party partners.
Hopefully a good update on Clockwork Revolution, easily the Xbox game I'm most looking forward to.
Absolutely! Clockwork and the Age of Mythology remake for me are my most anticipated Xbox games! Sunday should be a pretty exciting day.
Xbox has a good steady flow of exclusives coming now. Can't wait for Indiana Jones!
Also hoping we get updates/news on the following:
Gears 6
State of decay 3
Fable release date
Perfect dark (doubt it)
Clockwork revolution
Fallout and/or elder scrolls remaster
Starfield DLC shattered space
New wolfenstein
New doom
Present the following:
- 3 big-budget titles with defined dates;
- Low budget games made by some own studios;
-
Partnerships with external studios.
Extra:
-
Show a concept of the new generation of consoles, one with high performance and the other portable;
- Talk about titles in development, but without release dates. What to expect for the future?