Xbox Games Showcase Titles to Get Deep Dives Starting June 10

Microsoft this Sunday, June 9 will be airing the Xbox Games Showcase, followed by the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct starting at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

A new Xbox Wire post revealed the Official Xbox Podcast will be releasing a series of special episodes that will provide updates and deeper dives into titles featured during the Xbox Game Showcase starting on Monday, June 10. The episodes will be published daily on Xbox’s YouTube channel and podcast services, while accompanying articles will be posted on Xbox Wire.

The Xbox Game Showcase will feature games from across first-party Xbox studios - Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, as well as games from third-party partners.

