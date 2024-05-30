The Garden Path Launches July 30 for Switch and PC - News

/ 222 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Mooncat Games and developer carrotcake announced slice-of-life sim, The Garden Path, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Itch.io on July 30.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Announced to widespread excitement and achieving an incredible 125 percent funding on Kickstarter in 2021, The Garden Path instantly became one of the darlings of the early wholesome game movement. Visitors to the Garden came for the hand-drawn storybook visual style and stayed for the game’s uniquely wistful, yet hopeful spirit that touches every corner of this tender world.

A slice-of-life sim about the joys of gardening, the warmth of making new friends, the worth of building something of your own, and finding new life in old things. The Garden Path asks gardeners to celebrate the small moments in a space to call their own, at a pace they choose.

Designed to be played in short bursts as and when you wish, time here runs in concert with the outside world. Stop by to wander your garden whenever the mood takes you, and find new travelers, events, activities, and distractions waiting for you each day.

Features:

Designed with short play sessions in mind; enjoy 10-30 minutes of daily errands, visitors, and more to explore, with real-time progression even when you’re away.

Cultivate plants, whistle to charm song-fish, design your home, and help your new friends—play your way, and focus on what you enjoy.

Meet an endearing troupe of travelers who will come and go, and a playful cast of vegetable-headed residents each with their own stories to tell.

Piece together a whimsical history as you discover the secrets of the Garden.

Lush illustrated visuals and a twinkling day/night soundtrack to complete your stay.

Invite another to join you in local co-op mode and nurture your garden together.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles