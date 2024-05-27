Scars of Mars Releases June 20 for PC - News

Developer Acquire has announced Scars of Mars will launch for PC via Steam on June 20.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Scars of Mars is a new real-time RPG. During combat and exploration, time flows, so you must make split-second decisions, execute precise commands swiftly, and vanquish enemies within a limited time. It’s a thrilling experience that captures the unique tension and satisfaction of the gameplay.

Story

December 6, 2158.

As the commander of a humanoid unit, you are on a top-secret mission to rescue survivors and escape from a closed research facility on Mars, a planet that has suddenly lost contact with its inhabitants.

Real-time Formation Battles

In this game, players control four humanoids in a 3×3 area in real time. The game offers a strategic battle experience in which the decision of which character to control and in what order, whether to fight, avoid, recover, or defend… the time never stops, and the tactics of positioning and timing of actions are crucial.

