Genshin Impact Update 4.7 'An Everlasting Dream Intertwined' Launches June 5

Developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact update 4.7 is called "An Everlasting Dream Intertwined" and will launch on June 5.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read details on the "An Everlasting Dream Intertwined" update below:

The latest update brings us three new playable characters, Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos, another long-term Challenge Domain aside from the well-known Spiral Abyss, and a new tower-defense mini-game event. Meanwhile, with the Archon Quest progressing, more secrets about Khaenri’ah will be uncovered as the twin Travelers and Dainsleif meet once again.

Starting from July 1, a fresh monthly-reset challenge domain “Imaginarium Theater” will emerge in a hidden chamber within Mondstadt Library, and the Spiral Abyss will shift to a monthly update cycle on the 16th day of each month. Imaginarium Theater offers combat challenges of multiple difficulty levels but allows only characters of designated elements (plus a few exceptions) to participate, with a limit on the number of times they can fight. During the challenge, players will receive a variety of buffs and debuffs, and will be able to gradually assemble and adjust their team builds from the characters they own, the initial lineup of six designated characters preset by the domain, friends’ Supporting Cast characters, and a few special guests.

More challenge domains also provide richer rewards. The current “Imaginarium Theater” rewards its champions with up to Primogems ×620 per month, a series of new photo poses for certain characters, new bonuses for first-time completion, and “Fantastical Blessings” that will apply in the open world for the six designated characters of the month. Meanwhile, the total amount of Primogem rewards from Floors 9 to 12 of the Spiral Abyss will be increased to 800.

In the wake of Arlecchino, we’ll also be seeing the arrival of two more playable characters who can utilize the Bond of Life mechanic in different ways. Clorinde is a Champion Duelist of Fontaine and a five-star Electro sword wielder. When she is in the “Night Vigil” state, Clorinde can alternate between different attack styles, using piercing pistolet attacks to accumulate Bond of Life and a powerful lunging sword attack that clears her Bond of Life and restores her HP. Healing effects she receives through other means during her “Night Vigil” state are added to her Bond of Life instead of her HP. Sigewinne, on the other hand—as a Melusine and the Fortress of Meropide’s head nurse — uses Bond of Life to help her teammates. Her healing will be increased based on the total Bond of Life values across all the characters in her party. In combat, Sigewinne can fire a giant bouncing bubble to trap and attack nearby enemies, as well as to heal and buff her team.

Aside from these two Fontainian characters, we’ll also see the arrival of the new four-star archer Sethos who can fire piercing Electro arrows in combat. Sethos’s Charge Level 2 attack restricts his movements but fires a formidable, piercing shot. But the successor to the Temple of Silence can initiate a ritual with his Elemental Skill, consuming Elemental Energy to shorten the charging time, then restoring it whenever his attacks trigger any type of Electro-related Elemental Reaction. His Elemental Burst can also fire consecutive enemy-piercing bolts.

In the Version 4.7 Event Wishes, Clorinde and Sethos will feature in the first half with Alhaitham’s rerun, while the second half will feature Sigewinne alongside Furina’s rerun. Clorinde and Sigewinne’s Story Quests will also become available for Travelers.

More mini-games and optimizations will also be coming with Version 4.7. The new tower defense mini-game “Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation” allows players to deploy their own monster troops in offensive or defensive games. On top of this, to further enhance the daily gaming experience, the Original Resin cap will increase from 160 to 200.

And a one-minute video clip of Natlan was shown at the end of today’s Genshin Impact Version 4.7 Special Program, providing us with a glimpse into the all-new nation arriving later this year.

