The Last Alchemist Releases July 12 for PC

Publisher Marvelous Europe and developer Vile Monarch announced the third-person alchemy simulation game, The Last Alchemist, will launch for PC via Steam on July 12 for $19.99.

Welcome to the wholesome science-fantasy world of The Last Alchemist, a third-person alchemy simulation game about the blazing pursuit of science and friendship.



Embrace your weird and wonderful role as the world's last Alchemist! You will craft your workshop from the ground up, practice alchemy by solving puzzles, befriend and understand the Agari folk, and roam a vibrant world packed with brilliant resources to bring home and make use of.

SOLVE ALCHEMY PUZZLES

Test, Combine, Transform. Extract Essences from everything you collect, fuse them together and solve Alchemy puzzles to obtain the Properties you need to discover the wonders of this charming world.

CRAFT YOUR WORKSHOP

Find and use various materials to craft your alchemical workshop. You need tools to harvest and research ingredients as well as large machines to perform further experiments. The complexity of known blueprints will increase and soon you will find yourself preparing compound substances or cultivating plants to get necessary ingredients. You can also build furniture for convenience…. and for style.

MEET THE AGARI - YOUR LITTLE MUSHROOM FRIENDS

You share your laboratory with the Agari, a local civilization of sentient mushroom creatures with their own secrets. These cute but cryptic folk run both the economy and the machines you need to optimize production. But you’ll have to work to earn their invaluable trust.

ROAM THE WILDS

Explore colorful and enchanting landscapes rich in resources, secrets, peculiar plants, fungi and minerals. Some of these unique materials need specific alchemical mixtures to be gathered. Find ways to overcome obstacles, unlock new routes and discover wondrous places among the gorgeous, lush peaks of the Alps.

