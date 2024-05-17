'Comedic Yet Serious RPG' SerialWorld Announced for PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

SerialProject has announced "comedic yet serious RPG," SerialWorld, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

SerialWorld is a comedic yet serious RPG where a boy named Milo and a mysterious creature Anima venture into a fantastical world to solve the town’s mysteries. Whether you’ve played deck-building games before or not, everyone can enjoy this adventurous tale. Embark on a journey into the mysterious world to solve the city’s disturbances!

Strategic Battles with Easy Controls

Engage in battles by summoning three Anima at once! Each Anima has its own personality, and with numerous skills, there’s plenty of strategic depth.

Quirky Characters

Prepare to face off against quirky and comical characters!

Anima Evolution

Amidst intense battles, when the talisman is filled with power, Anima evolves into its next form.

