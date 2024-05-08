#DRIVE Rally Releases in Early Access for PC This Fall - News

Developer Pixel Perfect Dude announced #DRIVE Rally will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG this Fall.

The full launch of the game is expected to happen in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

#DRIVE Rally isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s an arcade-inspired rally-driving experience set in the golden racing era of the ’90s. From the lush, evergreen forests of Holzberg in Germany, to the twisty, arid roads of the American southwest, #DRIVE Rally offers a variety of iconic tracks and legendary rally cars that players can tune and customize. Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned pro, the game ensures that every race is challenging and rewarding. Plus, co-drivers aren’t just there for the ride—they bring personality to the journey with their unique brand of humour and insightful driving directions!

#DRIVE All Over the World

From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance.

Legendary Cars

Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio’s previous title #DRIVE. New from the ‘90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start!

Passionate Co-Drivers

For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they’re your trusty navigator—and your worst critic.

#DRIVE Design

It’s your way and the highway, baby! From tires to tailpipe, build your car to your liking. Add your special touches with paintwork, decals, and decorations. Take a picture in Photo Mode—it’ll last longer.

#DRIVE Like it’s 1999

Pumped up with 90’s Easter Eggs and references in an adoring homage to the thunderous days of rally racing circa 1990s, this game feels like a finely-tuned arcade experience, with no coins needed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

