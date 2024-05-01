Keylocker: Turn Based Cyberpunk Action Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC This Summer - News

/ 82 Views

by, posted 11 minutes ago

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Moonana announced the turn-based rhythm RPG, Keylocker: Turn Based Cyberpunk Action, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam this Summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into the shoes of BOBO, a bold singer and songwriter on a mission to dismantle a tyrannical regime that has silenced all sound in the dystopian metropolis she calls home, Saturn. Through the electrifying power of music, BOBO must navigate real-time execution of moves in a rhythm game style to triumph over adversaries, uncover the mysteries of Saturn and its overlords, headline concerts with her cybernetic band and infiltrate the network to dismantle the corrupt system that ensnares her world.

Drawing inspiration from classics like the Mario & Luigi RPG series and Chrono Trigger, Keylocker seamlessly blends the charm of physical comedy with the depth of storytelling and challenge of strategic mechanics. With a genre-bending fusion of JRPG, narrative and rhythm elements, Keylocker promises an unforgettable experience.

Engaging Narrative

Dive into the dystopian world of Saturn, where rebellion simmers beneath the surface, and music is outlawed. Join BOBO on a quest to restore harmony to the land and overthrow oppression.

Dynamic Rhythm-Based Combat

Engage in tactical battles against the authorities, harnessing the power of music to fuel your moves. Swap between different movesets and tactics, mastering the rhythm to emerge victorious.

Captivating Soundscape

As you bring to life the sound of Saturn, BOBO and her band will perform an eclectic mix of pulse-pounding electronic jams that inspire the denizens of Keylocker. As long as you can keep the rhythm, that is.

Vibrant World Exploration

Explore Saturn’s sprawling cities, forge alliances, uncover secrets and challenge the status quo. Random battles are a thing of the past in Keylocker, with every face-off being an integral battle for the fate of Saturn.

Rewarding Social Interactions

Build relationships with diverse characters from various backgrounds through meaningful interactions and gift-giving. Delve into romantic and platonic connections, shaping the narrative through your choices.

Endless Possibilities

With multiple classes, branching quest lines and a dynamic narrative influenced by player choices, Keylocker offers endless possibilities for exploration and discovery.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles