Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash Releases August 30 for Switch, PS4, and PC

posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on August 30.

The academy’s time-honored Spring Fan Fest will play host to a very special event this time. Behold, the Slapdash Grand Prix! Which team will conquer all four events and prove victorious?!

The Slapdash Grand Prix

The Tracen Academy Fan Fest’s newest attraction features four events: Hurtling Hurdles, Blazing Baskets, Dodgeball Demolition, and Gourmet Gauntlet. In each event, Umamusume from each team will vie for victory. And on their road to the top, players will have the chance to pick from a star-studded cast of Umamusume to play as.

Four Exhilarating Events:

Hurtling Hurdles – A sprawling obstacle course race that runs through the academy, shops, and even homes. Players will jump, climb, and fly over the heaps of hurdles planted throughout the track to fight for first.

– A sprawling obstacle course race that runs through the academy, shops, and even homes. Players will jump, climb, and fly over the heaps of hurdles planted throughout the track to fight for first. Blazing Baskets – On this court, everyone is a rival and trick shots are the way to go. Obstacles and items will shake up the court, so players must adapt to their surroundings—and fast.

– On this court, everyone is a rival and trick shots are the way to go. Obstacles and items will shake up the court, so players must adapt to their surroundings—and fast. Dodgeball Demolition – In this dodgeball battle royale, the only victor is the last one standing. Players will have to sling some savage shots should they wish to survive.

– In this dodgeball battle royale, the only victor is the last one standing. Players will have to sling some savage shots should they wish to survive. Gourmet Gauntlet – A gourmet race favoring the pair with the quickest feet and the largest stomachs. Players will choose between serving dishes at lightning speed and munching through dishes like there’s no tomorrow.

