Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients Renamed to Astor: Blade of the Monolith - News

C2 Game Studio announced the action RPG Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients has been renamed to Astor: Blade of the Monolith.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam later this year.

"We wanted to ensure Astor: Blade of the Monolith had a strong, unique identity. Something to really make it stand out," said C2 Game Studio founder and game director Luis Correa. "We think the new title offers something punchier and more distinct. And you won’t need to wait long to play it as Astor: Blade of the Monolith will launch on all platforms later this year!"

Read details on the game below:

Explore the vibrant planet of Gliese, once inhabited by an ancient race, and now home to their sentient creations—the Diokek. After the ancients’ disappearance, the Diokek lived in peace until malevolent creatures, the Hiltsik, started wreaking havoc among their settlements. With threats of a more sinister force at play, Astor—a young Diokek warrior, must journey across Gliese to solve the mysterious disappearance of his creators thousands of years ago, believing that they may have left behind the key to their salvation.

Inspired by Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and The Legend of Zelda, Astor: Blade of the Monolith features fierce fighting mechanics and wondrous exploration. Learn new attacks, abilities and combos, use runic power to summon powerful constructs in combat, and collect legendary weapons as you crush hordes of enemies.

For more on Astor: Blade of the Monolith, C2 Game Studio has posted two Dev Logs offering insight into the creation of the game. The first offers a look at its in-depth combat system, while the second explores the mystical world of Gliese.

Features:

Engage in intense battles against 16 different enemies and 10 formidable bosses across over 20 hours of main story and side quests

Arm yourself with four unique weapons, master dynamic skills and combos, summon powerful constructs, and craft your own combat style

Traverse Gliese’s diverse landscapes, complete various side quests and uncover remnants left by your creators

Test your skills in combat challenges and conquer New Game+ mode for an even greater challenge

