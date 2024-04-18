Fabledom Launches May 13 for PC, Later for Consoles - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Grenaa Games announced the city builder, Fabledom, will leave Early Access and launch on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 13. it will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

View the 1.0 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Having recently unveiled the captivating update, “A Wedding in a Chateau,” on Steam Early Access, players have already begun to explore the new mechanics and structures introduced, such as the prestigious Castle and the romantic Feasting Hall. Here, they can set off on the ultimate romantic journey, culminating in a memorable wedding ceremony.

Grenaa Games, a small but passionate studio, has tirelessly worked to expand the cozy world of Fabledom, delivering continual updates and features throughout Early Access. From expanded romantic journey and diplomacy options to new fairy tale encounters, there’s always something magical to discover in Fabledom.

The journey doesn’t end here! As we bid farewell to Early Access, we are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 1.0 version of Fabledom is set to launch on PC on May 13, 2024, with console releases also on the horizon. Ensuring that players of all platforms can partake in the magic, sometime later this year.

