Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Crab's Treasure, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and More

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Orcs Must Die! 3, EA Sports NHL 24, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Another Crab’s Treasure, Manor Lords, and Have A Nice Death.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Available on day one with Game Pass! Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean. Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world in his quest to find the true meaning of ‘home’. You can learn more about Harold Halibut in Xbox Wire’s recent hands-on preview here.

Coming Soon

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo, or 2-player co-op, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss, and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning tower defense series.

EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) EA Play – April 18

Just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL 24 is coming to Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play! Members can experience authentic on-ice action and give their Ultimate Team a boost with the EA Play Mega Players Pack until May 9, containing 30 items, all Gold Players, with at least five 80+ OVR Players for Ultimate Team mode in the game.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23

Available on day one with Game Pass! Gather your allies for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the grand JRPG adventure. Assemble your 6-party team from a cast of over a hundred heroes and shape your destiny in this lush, hand-crafted 2.5D world brimming with war, intrigue, and magic. Manage your town of vibrant characters, play delightful mini-games, and prepare for an unforgettable narrative of boundless charm.

Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25

Available on day one with Game Pass! A soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world. As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26

Available on day one with Game Pass! Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles and complex economic and social simulations. Rule your lands as a medieval lord — the seasons pass, the weather changes and cities rise and fall.

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

In this darkly charming 2D action roguelike, play as an overworked Death, whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls – and his vacation plans. Grab your trusty scythe and show your employees who’s boss.

More Games Coming to Game Pass Core on April 23

For Game Pass Core members, there are three more games coming to the library on April 23! Become a badass space Dwarf in Deep Rock Galactic, dance the slow-motion ballet of destruction in Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and face total demolition derby madness in Wreckfest.

DLC / Game Updates

Ark: Survival Ascended – Scorched Earth – Available now

Saddle up and stake your claim on the Scorched Earth! Build new Western-style structures like your own rootin’ tootin’ saloon, then tickle the ivories on your own piano for an authentic frontier experience. Hunt for buried treasure with your trusty shovel, tame hardy new creatures to pull your configurable wagon and even hop aboard your own chugging steam train to explore those harsh badlands!

Conan Exiles: Age of War Chapter 4 – Available now

In the new Sacred Hunt, embark on a quest to fell the champions of Jhebbal Sag, Lord of Beasts. Discover a new hub area and uncover a new mystery. Unleash brutality with fatalities. Daze enemies by bringing their health low and then finish them off with a range of savagely animated finishing moves, depending on the weapon you have equipped. If there is glory in gore, you will find it.

Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition – Available now

The ultimate Grounded experience is now bulging with new content that’s sure to get you pumped! Experience new ant queens, new game + mode and an exciting array of new gear. Are you ready to get Fully Yoked?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Fallout 76 Vault 33 Survivor Kit – Available now

Vault-Tec is happy to offer Vault Dwellers a handy bundle of Wasteland survival and a sturdy Vault 33 Backpack to use in this vast open-world multiplayer entry in the Fallout universe.

The Elder Scrolls Online 10th Anniversary Pack #1 – Available now

Celebrate 10 years of The Elder Scrolls Online with a Perks bundle that includes three Grand Gold Coast Experience Scrolls and 500 Seals of Endeavor. Explore and quest solo or with friends in the award-winning fantasy RPG today.

Leaving April 30

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in before they go or save 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library!

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Sports NHL 22 (Console)

(Console) Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Pikuniku (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC)

